Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $4.32 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,566 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,000. Apple comprises about 2.8% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apple by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Apple by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,694,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,797,427,000 after purchasing an additional 44,382,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.95.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $131.24 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.36 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

