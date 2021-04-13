Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target Increased to $6.75 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its target price boosted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.50 to $6.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Pi Financial raised Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC lowered their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.18.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EXK traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,692,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $896.00 million, a PE ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.55. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $6.91.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.