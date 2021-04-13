Enel Américas Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ENIA)

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 2,686 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 702% compared to the average daily volume of 335 call options.

NYSE ENIA opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87. Enel Américas has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Américas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Enel Américas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enel Américas in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Enel Américas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 3.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

