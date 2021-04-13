Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Update

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,000 shares, an increase of 387.7% from the March 15th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 954,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ENLAY opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. Enel has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

