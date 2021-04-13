Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.99

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.99 and traded as high as C$8.16. Enerflex shares last traded at C$8.04, with a volume of 172,226 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$721.02 million and a P/E ratio of 8.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$298.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Enerflex Company Profile (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

