Energi Price Hits $4.03 on Major Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.03 or 0.00006376 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $160.20 million and $6.67 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00054657 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $213.00 or 0.00336853 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010467 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00025417 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010135 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded 951.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00015832 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 39,733,053 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

