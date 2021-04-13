Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.37

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.37 and traded as low as $3.79. Energy Focus shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 123,315 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 118.08% and a negative net margin of 44.27%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 31,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

