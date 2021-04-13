Enerplus (ERF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Enerplus (TSE: ERF):

4/9/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.50 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$10.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Enerplus was given a new C$10.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Enerplus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.75 to C$7.50.

3/30/2021 – Enerplus had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$9.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Enerplus was given a new C$6.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Enerplus had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$7.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ERF opened at C$6.81 on Tuesday. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of C$2.22 and a 1-year high of C$7.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$195.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 1.2100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.89%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

