Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Short Interest Down 78.1% in March

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the March 15th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ENRT stock remained flat at $$0.14 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 182,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,364. Enertopia has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.

About Enertopia

Enertopia Corp., a development stage company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the natural resource sector in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the lode and placer claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Its technology is used to recover and extract battery grade lithium carbonate powder from brine solutions.

