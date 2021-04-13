Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.15

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.15. Enertopia shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 187,398 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09.

Enertopia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENRT)

Enertopia Corp., a development stage company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the natural resource sector in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the lode and placer claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Its technology is used to recover and extract battery grade lithium carbonate powder from brine solutions.

