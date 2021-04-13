Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $46.90

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.90 and traded as low as $46.85. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at $47.14, with a volume of 2,700 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on EGHSF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.71.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

