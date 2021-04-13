ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €11.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.25% from the company’s previous close.

ENI has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.60 ($12.48).

Shares of ENI opened at €10.16 ($11.96) on Tuesday. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a fifty-two week high of €10.62 ($12.49). The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of €8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

