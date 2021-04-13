ENI (NYSE:E) Raised to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

E has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ENI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

E stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $24.40. 378,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,093. ENI has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ENI will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 502.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth $234,000.

