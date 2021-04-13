ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Exane BNP Paribas

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on E. Credit Suisse Group raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get ENI alerts:

NYSE:E traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.42. 8,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,289. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.39. ENI has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.06.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ENI will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of ENI by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth $1,298,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 379.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter.

ENI Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.