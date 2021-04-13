Enigma Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.16 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and $5.16 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.65 or 0.00454799 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006226 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00027911 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,268.79 or 0.03624891 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000130 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000141 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000039 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

