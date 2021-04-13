Enjin Coin (ENJ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.52 Billion

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.02 or 0.00004829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and $428.60 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00053472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00019378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00084410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.01 or 0.00623127 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00033301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00039990 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,313,757 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

