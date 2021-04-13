Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Equities researchers at Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.63.

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $153.09. 1,529,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,867,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.56. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,257,567.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total value of $284,324.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,577,968.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

