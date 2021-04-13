Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Short Interest Up 423.3% in March

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a growth of 423.3% from the March 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESVIF opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75.

ESVIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC initiated coverage on Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.15.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

