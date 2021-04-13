Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the March 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ENTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Entera Bio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

NASDAQ:ENTX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.16. 1,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,967,102. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78. Entera Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Entera Bio stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Entera Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.