EnterCoin (ENTRC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $53,342.00

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. EnterCoin has a market cap of $216,068.54 and approximately $53,342.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00058749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00019988 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00089161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $408.81 or 0.00641678 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00039567 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00031860 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

