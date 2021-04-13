Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Entergy in a report released on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s FY2024 earnings at $6.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.58.

NYSE ETR opened at $101.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

