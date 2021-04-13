Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,252 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 161,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

