Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Research Coverage Started at TD Securities

Equities researchers at TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EPD. Mizuho raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.93. 282,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,855,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average of $20.23. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after buying an additional 653,492 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after buying an additional 493,805 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 809,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after buying an additional 488,012 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,308,000 after buying an additional 438,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $5,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

