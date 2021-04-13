Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Short Interest Down 75.9% in March

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the March 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of EUBG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,699. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile
