Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Short Interest Down 75.9% in March

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the March 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EUBG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,699. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.

Get Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group alerts:

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the exploration and production of rare earth elements primarily in South America. It focuses on exploration for tantalum and niobium minerals. The company holds rights to a 778 acre property located in Santa Cruz, Venezuela.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.