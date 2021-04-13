Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Up 762.5% in March

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 762.5% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Enzon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,819. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.85.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, licenses drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron and Sylatron. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

