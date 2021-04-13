Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Up 762.5% in March

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 762.5% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Enzon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,819. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.85.
About Enzon Pharmaceuticals
