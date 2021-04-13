Enzyme Finance (MLN) Trading Up 4.6% Over Last Week

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. Enzyme Finance has a total market cap of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00059782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00019805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00088589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.61 or 0.00639877 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00038984 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00031751 BTC.

About Enzyme Finance

Enzyme Finance (MLN) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

