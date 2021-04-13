EOS Force 1-Day Volume Tops $132,873.00 (EOSC)

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. During the last seven days, EOS Force has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One EOS Force coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. EOS Force has a market capitalization of $19.31 million and approximately $132,873.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00052978 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.87 or 0.00339388 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010513 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00025899 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010369 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EOS Force Profile

EOSC uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce . The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

