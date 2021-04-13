Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the March 15th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,012,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EPAZ stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. 2,507,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,071. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04. Epazz has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.15.

About Epazz

Epazz, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells various software programs to business enterprises, hospitals, and government and post-secondary institutions in the United States. It offers EPAZZ BoxesOS v3.0, a Web portal infrastructure operating system that integrates with each organization's back-end systems and provides a customizable personal information system for various stakeholders, including students, faculty, alumni, employees, and clients.

