Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Downgraded to Sell at Pareto Securities

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was downgraded by Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Societe Generale cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EPOKY stock opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $24.23.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

