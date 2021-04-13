Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EPOKY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Societe Generale downgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pareto Securities cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS EPOKY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,425. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.59. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $24.23.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.