Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $23.87. 30,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,426. Epiroc AB has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

