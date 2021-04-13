EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Upgraded at Bank of America

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

EPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

NYSE EPR traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.00. 443,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,989. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average is $35.99. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

