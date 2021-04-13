Equal (EQL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $74,424.00

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Equal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Equal has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $74,424.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Equal has traded down 35.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Equal Profile

EQL is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 365,274,650 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

