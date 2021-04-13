Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Rogers Communications Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC cut their price target on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $52.84.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3914 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 49.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 962,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,980,000 after buying an additional 44,981 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $8,678,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,859,000 after acquiring an additional 27,234 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $167,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

