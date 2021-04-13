Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Crown Castle International in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

CCI opened at $177.54 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.05. The company has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 63,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,598,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,167,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 704,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,191,000 after buying an additional 49,198 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

