Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 13th (ABBN, ACDVF, AOTVF, APHA, ARNA, BMW, CADNF, CCA, CFPUF, CFPZF)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 13th:

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 30 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get ABB Ltd alerts:

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $31.00 to $29.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF)

had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $31.00 to $29.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from $2.00 to $1.85. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $2.00 to $1.85. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) had its price target reduced by CIBC from $28.00 to $23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $87.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €115.00 ($135.29) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price target lowered by CIBC from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$121.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $35.00 to $41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $2.50 to $3.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $9.50 to $10.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $37.00 to $39.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $2.50 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $12.25 to $12.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $38.00 to $39.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $267.00 to $278.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $37.00 to $50.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $200.00 to $223.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $47.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $215.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $135.00 to $137.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €23.40 ($27.53) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $31.00 to $34.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $57.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target increased by CIBC from $56.00 to $62.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $34.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €143.00 ($168.24) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $87.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $95.00 to $100.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $3.50 to $4.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 188 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €295.00 ($347.06) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $1.90 to $2.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.