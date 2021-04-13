Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 13th (ABBN, ACDVF, AOTVF, APHA, ARNA, BMW, CADNF, CCA, CFPUF, CFPZF)

Apr 13th, 2021


Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 13th:

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 30 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $31.00 to $29.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $31.00 to $29.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from $2.00 to $1.85. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $2.00 to $1.85. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) had its price target reduced by CIBC from $28.00 to $23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $87.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €115.00 ($135.29) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price target lowered by CIBC from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$121.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $35.00 to $41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $2.50 to $3.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $9.50 to $10.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $37.00 to $39.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $2.50 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $12.25 to $12.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $38.00 to $39.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $267.00 to $278.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $37.00 to $50.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $200.00 to $223.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $47.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $215.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $135.00 to $137.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €23.40 ($27.53) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $31.00 to $34.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $57.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target increased by CIBC from $56.00 to $62.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $34.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €143.00 ($168.24) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $87.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $95.00 to $100.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $3.50 to $4.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 188 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €295.00 ($347.06) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $1.90 to $2.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

