Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 13th (1COV, GVDBF, SYNA, TCDA, TSLX, TT, TUEM, UEPS, USNZY, VVV)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 13th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €75.00 ($88.24) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes and transportation. Trane Technologies plc, formerly known as Ingersoll-Rand Plc, is based in SWORDS, Ireland. “

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Net 1 U.E.P.S. Technologies provides its universal electronic payment system as an alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies. Net 1 believes that it is the first company worldwide to implement a system that can enable the estimated four billion people who generally have limited or no access to a bank account to enter affordably into electronic transactions with each other, government agencies, employers, merchants and other financial service providers. “

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The USIMINAS SYSTEMS is Latin America’s biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world’s largest twenty steel producers. Usiminas is the System’s leader company, a conglomerate made up of companies that operate in the steel industry and businesses in which steel plays a strategic role. With a solid organizational culture and deeply committed to the stockholders and the society, the company is in a constant search for operating excellence, long-term vision and corporate responsibility. Presently, Usiminas leads a pool of companies and it has a strong focus on transparency in its relations with the capital market. “

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Warner Music Group Corp is a music-based content company. It operating segment consist Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists. Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights. The company operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and internationally. Warner Music Group Corp is based in New York. “

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

