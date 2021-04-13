Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 13th (AAVMY, CCJ, CELH, CIXX, CLGN, DEN, EPOKY, FLIDY, FSUGY, KIM)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 13th:

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company. It is focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, medical aesthetics and on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for orthobiologics and advanced wound care markets. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., formerly knonw as CollPlant Holdings Ltd., is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price raised by Truist from $262.00 to $269.00.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating on the stock.

