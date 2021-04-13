Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 13th (AB, ABCB, ACAD, ACDVF, AMNB, AMZN, APHA, ATO, BFAM, CASY)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 13th:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $43.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $73.00.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank of Canada. National Bank of Canada currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $4,000.00 target price on the stock.

Aphria (TSE:APHA) was downgraded by analysts at Pi Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has C$16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$11.00.

Aphria (TSE:APHA) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Seaport Global Securities.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $48.00.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Seaport Global Securities.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $39.00.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at BNP Paribas.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co..

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $113.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $117.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its in-line rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $370.00 target price on the stock.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $2,525.00 price target on the stock.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Craig Hallum. Craig Hallum currently has a $8.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.50.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at CJS Securities.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Wolfe Research. The firm currently has a $94.00 target price on the stock.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Global Securities.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $73.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $77.00.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its in-line rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $125.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $160.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $177.00 target price on the stock.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $360.00 price target on the stock.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Global Securities.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vishay Intertechnology is riding on the strength across its resistor, diode and opto product lines and expanding manufacturing capacities. Further, robust magnetics offerings which are driving growth in the specialty business, are contributing well. Also, expanding presence in the industrial, millitary and medical end-markets owing to strong resistors and capacitors is a positive. Additionally, growing opportunities for capacitors in the areas of power transmission and electro cars are tailwinds. Further, recovery in the automotive sector and Asian markets especially China is another positive. Moreover, solid momentum of MOSFETs across automotive market is a tailwind. However, coronavirus pandemic-induced uncertainty and economic volatility are headwinds for the company. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry over a year.”

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co..

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its in-line rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock.

