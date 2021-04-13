Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 13th (AB, ABTX, ADRZY, AFLYY, AKBTY, ALFVY, AMRB, ANIOY, APEMY, APO)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 13th:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by Tudor Pickering to C$45.00. Tudor Pickering currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$12.00 target price on the stock.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

CIBC began coverage on shares of Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO). CIBC issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was given a £124 ($162.01) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

CIBC assumed coverage on shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from $4.00 to $3.75. Alliance Global Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $205.73 to $211.23. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

