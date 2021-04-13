Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 13th (ENI, EOAN, FP, GVDBF, HLE, INGA, ISP, O2D, RDSB, RTOKY)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 13th:

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Get Eni SpA alerts:

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Total (EPA:FP)

was given a €51.00 ($60.00) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Baader Bank.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €49.00 ($57.65) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) was given a €12.00 ($14.12) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €2.70 ($3.18) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.30 ($3.88) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $77.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Saia Inc., is a leading multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier. It is a leading transportation company that provides a variety of trucking transportation and supply chain solutions to a broad range of industries, including the retail, petrochemical and manufacturing industries. Saia Inc., serves a wide variety of customers by offering regional, interregional and national LTL services and selected TL services across the United States. It offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, and logistic services. Saia LTL Freight operates 152 terminals in 38 states and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia. “

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €6.80 ($8.00) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SOFTBANK CORP. is engaged in providing telecommunication services. The Company’s business segments include: Mobile Communication, Broadband Infrastructure, Fixed-line Communication, Internet Culture and Others. It provides mobile communication services and sells attached cellular phone terminals, high-speed Internet access services, Internet protocol (IP) phone services and contents, fixed communication service, Internet advertising business, operation of various electronic commerce sites, provision of membership services, distribution of software and peripheral devices for personal computers and the operation of Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks-related business. SOFTBANK CORP. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $64.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Receive News & Ratings for Eni SpA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eni SpA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.