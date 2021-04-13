Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 13th (ADOCY, ADVM, AKU, ALFVY, AMRK, AREC, ARES, ARLP, FOLD, NHNKY)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, April 13th:

Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adocia SAS is a biotechnology company which is engaged in the development of insulin therapy. The Company develops a BioChaperone platform used for therapeutic protein delivery in regenerative medicine and chronic disease. Adocia SAS is based in Lyon, France. “

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Akumin Inc. is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services principally in the United States. The company’s imaging procedures include MRI, CT, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, mammography and other interventional procedures. Akumin Inc. is based in PLANTATION, Fla. “

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. operates as a full service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services. The Company’s products include gold, silver, platinum and palladium for storage and delivery in the form of coins, bars, wafers and grain. Its services include financing, leasing, consignment, hedging and a variety of customized financial programs. The Company’s clients include coin and metal dealers, investors, collectors, mines, manufacturers, refiners, jewelers, investment advisors, merchants, commodity brokerage houses and central banks. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $62.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush to an outperform rating.

