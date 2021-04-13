Equity Bancshares (EQBK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 million. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. On average, analysts expect Equity Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EQBK opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $412.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.76. Equity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQBK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other Equity Bancshares news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $142,575.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 13,807 shares of company stock valued at $392,333 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

