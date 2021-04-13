Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 606,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,456 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.50% of Equity Commonwealth worth $16,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $35.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.94 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.