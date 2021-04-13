ERn Financial LLC Acquires 5,181 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 1.3% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $72.74 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $52.88 and a 1 year high of $72.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.49.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

