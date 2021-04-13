ERn Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL stock opened at $125.88 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.05.

