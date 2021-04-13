ERn Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

ERn Financial LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $227.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.33 and a fifty-two week high of $228.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

