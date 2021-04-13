ERn Financial LLC Has $7.16 Million Stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV)

ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,757 shares during the quarter. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.8% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. ERn Financial LLC owned 3.58% of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $7,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $433,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $22,405,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 601.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 808,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,933,000 after purchasing an additional 692,860 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $58.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.63. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $40.74 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

