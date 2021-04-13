ERn Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ERn Financial LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 2.2% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after purchasing an additional 953,633 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR opened at $109.64 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.36.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.