ERn Financial LLC Purchases 5,493 Shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG)

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021


ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC owned about 0.64% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,112,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 239,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,793,000 after buying an additional 30,409 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000.

Shares of FDG stock opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $84.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.67 and a 200 day moving average of $72.39.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG)

